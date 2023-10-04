Look who’s just dropped at least £150k on the first electric Mini eMastered

David Brown Automotive recently revealed its first electric model – the Mini eMastered – and now its first customer takes delivery.

David Brown Automotive has built a business over the last decade by creating first the Speedback as an Aston MartinDB-esque model based on the old Jaguar XKR, and more recently with restomod classic Minis with the Mini ReMastered.

Over the last decade, they’ve managed to find enough deep-pocketed customers to keep pushing price barriers, with the original Mini ReMastered starting out at £50k and ending up at £100k with the Oselli Edition.

But recently David Browne revealed the next chapter in their Mini adventure with the Mini eMastered, an electric take on the Mini ReMastered and costing from £150k. For a Mini.

But the type of customers David Brown attracts with its creations isn’t exactly a normal car buyer, and they doubtless already have a big garage of cars to choose from – from Bugattis and Rolls Royces to Lamborghinis and Classics – buying an electric Mini just for the sake of having local fun in an electric g0-cart. Customers like Simon Cowell.

Despite moving out of Holland Park – the ideal place to be running a small range EV – and moving out to Oxfordshire, Cowell has become David Bron’s first Mini eMastered customer. He said:

This has always been my dream car. It was on my wish list; one day I wanted to have a classic Mini. Then I read about this company, and I thought, I’ve got to have one of those. I have to say, of all the cars I’ve ever had in my life, this is my favourite, this is a keeper. When I went to the factory, you could tell that every single person had really given their heart and soul into this, there’s so much passion behind it… you know this car has character.

Cowell won’t be travelling far in his new Mini eMastered as it can only deliver range of a bit over 100 miles from its 18.8kWh battery, and if you drive it as you should, far less.

But he’ll have fun.