Lotus confirms FOUR new EVs on the way – electric Lotus SUV in 2022

Construction of the new Lotus Technology HQ in China begins, with four new Lotus SUVs to be produced starting in 2022.

We already know Lotus will be building EVs in China – in a new home for Lotus Technology in Wuhan, now under construction – and now Lotus has confirmed that in addition to the Lotus SUV – due to arrive in 2022 – there will be three further Lotus EVs arriving in the four years following the SUV’s arrival.

The new EVs to be built – in addition to the Evija electric hypercar – will be the much-anticipated Type 132 SUV in 2022, the Type 133 four-door coupe in 2023, a Type 134 D-Segment SUV in 2024 and the Alpine partnership Type 135 in 2026.

All four EVs will be built on the Lotus Premium Architecture which supports a wheelbase range from 2,889mm-3,100mm (and could be extended further) covering C to E segments, with batteries from 92 to 120kWh and 800v high-speed charging.

Chinese EV-maker Nio has also taken a stake in Lotus Technologies which will offer mutual benefits, says Lotus, with the new Lotus Technology centre set for completion by 2024 and be capable of producing 150,000 cars a year, massively more than Hethel can manage.

The new Technology Centre will also incorporate an intelligent test track designed to accommodate cars driving at up to 140mph through 16 corners.

Matt Windle, MD, Lotus Cars, said:

Transforming Lotus from a UK sports car company to a truly global performance car company has always been at the core of Vision80. The launch of Lotus Technology is a major milestone on the road to making that a reality, while adhering to the unwavering Lotus principles of pure performance, efficiency, motorsport success and, above all, being ‘For the Drivers’.