Lotus Emeya is the name of the electric Hyper-GT to take on the Porsche Taycan [Video]

Lotus Emeya is the production name of Lotus Type 133, a four-door electric saloon taking aim at the Porsche Taycan.

With Lotus now bankrolled by Geely’s very deep pockets, things are moving apace at Hethel as Lotus turns in to a maker of EVs aiming to turn Lotus into a performance electric brand. Although what Colin Chapman would think of it is probably not worth contemplating.

But times have changed since Colin Chapman made his cars as light and nimble as possible, with even family EVs heading up for two tonnes and mashing our roads and car parks, so Lotus has no choice other than to follow the legislation-driven move to the electric side.

We’ve already seen the Evija and Eletre as Lotus’s first two electric offerings, and the next is about to debut as the Lotus Emeya, a four-door electric saloon – Lotus call it a Hyper-GT – taking aim at cars like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. Lotus says the Emeya is:

A meeting of worlds. Powerful and precise.

Daring and delicate.

Ambitious and understated. Bridging past and future;

Performance and design;

Luxury and efficiency

Emotion and logic. Born on the track,

at home on the road

Underpinned by the same platform as the Eletre, so it’s reasonable to assume it will come with similar powertrain options which will mean a 112kWh battery, an ‘entry’ level model with 595bhp and all-wheel-drive and a top-end ‘R’ version with a whopping 892bhp, together with and interior likely to be very similar to the Electre too.

All will be revealed on 7 September.

