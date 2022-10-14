Lotus Evija Fittipaldi EV Hypercar revealed with ‘John Player Special’ livery

The Lotus Evija Fittipaldi is revealed as a run of just eight special Evijas to celebrate 50 years since Emerson Fittipaldi won the F1 championship.

It’s just three months since Lotus revealed the electric Evija Hypercar, complete with a 1,973bhp electric powertrain and stunning performance.

With such a recent reveal, you might think it’s rather early to be delivering a special edition Evija, but it seems not as Lotus reveals the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi, a run of just eight cars – all of which are already sold.

With its given moniker, you won’t be surprised to learn that the Evija has something to do with legendary F1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi and his exploits in F1 in the 1970s with Lotus.

In fact, the Evija Fittipaldi is celebrating 50 years since Fittipaldi won the F1 Driver’s Championship in the Lotus Type 72 and delivered a Constructor’s win for Lotus in the process.

Titivations for the Evija Fittipaldi include what Lotus is calling “the world-famous black and gold colour scheme” but which is, to everyone old enough to remember, the John Player Special livery. But we mustn’t mention cigarette brands anymore.

There’s also a hand-tinted plan view of the Type 72 etched on the roof, Fittipaldi’s signature stitched on the dashboard and rotary dial on the instrument panel made from original Type 72 aluminium.

Lotus Advanced Performance’s Simon Lane said:

The word ‘legend’ is often overused, but this project has brought together the Lotus Evija hypercar, Emerson Fittipaldi, the Type 72 race car and our brand’s celebrated Formula 1 heritage. No argument, that is four legitimate legends, all collaborating to deliver a truly unique hypercar and a world premiere that was a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment.