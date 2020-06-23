Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary Special Edition is what it says on the tin

Lotus is celebrating 20 years since the arrival with the appropriately-named Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary Special Edition with Series 1 colours and added spec.

Lotus are hardly averse to a special edition or three to garner added attention for its cars, a ploy which has kept sales ticking over even if it feels like there’s a new Lotus special edition every month.

But this time round Lotus has a proper anniversary to celebrate as it’s 20 years since the Lotus Exige arrived, so we get the imaginatively-named Lotus Exige 20th Anniversary Special Edition celebrating two decades and three iterations of the Exige.

The Exige 20th is based on the Exige Sport 410 but Lotus has had a play and upped the spec as well as offering the Special Edition in a unique colour palette.

That means you can have this Exige in the same colours as the original Exige – Chrome Orange, Calypso Red or Laser Blue – or, if you don’t want to be nostalgic, then you can opt for Saffron Yellow, Motorsport Black or Arctic Silver.

Lotus say the body-color roof, back wing and side air intakes are all inspired by the original Exige, and panelled stitching on the two-tone Alcantara seats do the same, and there are black 410 Sport logos with a silhouette of the Series 1 Exige too.

Extra kit includes Nitron adjustable dampers, DAB with Bluetooth, Cruise, special alloys and an Alcantara steering wheel, but it looks like power stays the same with the Exige’s 3.5 litre V6 delivering 410bhp.

Lotus don’t seem to have capped production of the Exige 20th, so we’re guessing they’re happy to build as many as they can sell at £79,900.