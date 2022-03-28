Lotus gives their new electric SUV a name – and yes, it starts with an ‘E’

The new Lotus electric SUV will be revealed tomorrow (29 March 2022), ahead of which Lotus has revealed it has a name beginning with an ‘E’. As you’d expect.

For almost 65 years, Lotus has given its cars names all starting with the letter ‘E’, from the 1958 Lotus Elite through Elan, Europa, Elite, Eclat, Esprit and more, all the way up to the very last Lotus ICE car – the Lotus Emira

We did wonder if Lotus would change its convention of using ‘E’ words for its models with the dawn of the electric age, but that ponder was put to bed when Lotus revealed its electric supercar is the Lotus Evija.

So it’s no surprise that the new electric Lotus SUV – the Type 132 – is getting an ‘E’ name too, as Lotus announces it will be the Lotus Eletre, just a day ahead of its global reveal.

We’ve seen teases for the car we now know is the Lotus Eletre, and it looks like it will be a bit more crossover than full-on SUV, with design cues taken from both the Emira and Evija, with slim headlights and active grille, and the seemingly de rigueur full-width light bar at the back.

Underpinned by the new Lotus ‘Premium Architecture’ Platform, Lotus will struggle to continue Colin Chapman’s ‘add lightness’ mantra with a battery bank expected to accommodate up to 120kWh, but it will certainly deliver performance promised to be as good as 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds, as well as an 800v architecture promising rapid charging.

We’ll find out all we need to know about the new Lotus Electre SUV tomorrow (29 March 2022).