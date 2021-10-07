Lumaz turn the Aston Martin DB6 in to an EV – or an electric DB4 or DB5 if you prefer

Classic Car EV specialists Lumaz now turn their attention to the Aston Martin DB6 with an EV conversion, and for the DB4 and DB5 too if you wish.

Classic car specialists, from men in a shed to high-end purveyors, are starting to electrify classic cars to keep them relevant and usable in a new woke age, although the car world is clearly split between those who think electrifying classic cars is the future and those who think it sacrilege.

But whichever side of the fence you sit with that debate, there’s no denying that classic car EV specialists Lumaz are doing interesting things at the rarified end of the classic car scale.

From an electric Jaguar XK 120 via electric Rolls-Royces and classic Range Rovers with EV powertrains, their offerings are distinctly high-end and high price. And now Lumaz has put their expertise to work on the Aston Martin DB6.

Not quite the Bond Aston Martin, the DB6 is probably the more sensible option of the 1960s DBs with more room, drivability and lower prices, if not quite the cool of the DB5.

Just like all Lumaz’s EV undertakings, the DB6 is weighed and measured and its IE gubbins are carefully removed and stored, the car is then 3D-scanned and stripped and fitted with Lumaz’s European-sourced Tier 1 OEM battery cells and motors, with 80-120kWh battery pack, range of 250 miles and brisk take-off.

Sensibly, suspension and brakes get an upgrade too, and you can have WiFi, Bluetooth, infotainment and more to make your DB6 EV easier to live with.

David Lorenz, Lunaz founder, said:

The introduction of electric Aston Martin DB6 cars has been driven by sustained demand from our existing clients. It also reflects the desires of an entirely new classic car buyer. These women and men have been drawn to Lunaz because for the first time they are presented with the powertrain and modern conveniences of today, clothed in a design that speaks of an era when aesthetic purity was the only requirement.

It’s going to be the back-end of 2023 before the first DB6 EV is ready, and if you want to play you’re going to need £1 million at least.

If you want to spend more, Lumaz will be happy to talk to you about electrifying a DB5. Or a DB4.

Or you could get Aston Martin to electrify your DB6.