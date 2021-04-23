Maserati Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Editions celebrate Maserati’s racing history

Maserati has revealed special edition ‘F Tributo’ models of the Ghibli Saloon and Levante SUV at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Maserati may be a shadow of its former self at the moment, delivering SUVs and saloon cars instead of what once made them great, but, just like Jaguar, it has a storied racing history to call on to try and add some gloss to its more prosaic current offerings.

For Maserati, racing success started with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel of the Tipo26 on 25 April 1926 winning the 1500cc class Targa Florio – exactly 95 years ago – and perhaps reached its zenith – or the start of it – with Juan Manuel Fangio driving the Maserati 250F in F1 in 1954.

That may all be a very long time ago, but an anniversary is a good handle for a ‘Special Edition’ so Maserati has revealed F Tributo models of the Ghibli saloon and Levante SUV at the Shanghai Motor Show to try and shift a bit of extra metal.

Available in two exclusive colours, Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo, the red being the historic racing colour of Italy and the blue from the colours of the City of Modena, home of Maserati, the F Tributo models also gets a nod to Fangio’s 250F with yellow brake calipers.

Other titivations to create the Tributo models include 21″ black alloys, gloss black badge, Trident logo on the C-pillar and stitching to match the exterior on the black leather seats.

Maserati hasn’t released any details on availability, price or engine options, but let’s hope the powertrain is a V8-only option to do justice to the racing homage.