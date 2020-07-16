Maserati Ghibli Hybrid ARRIVES as Maserati take an Alfa engine and head down the electric highway

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid arrives as Maserati dump the diesel Ghibli and replace it with a mild-hybrid powertrain from Alfa Romeo.

Yes, even Italian ‘Exotica’ has to embrace electrification as the world drives headlong in to a car future powered by volts, so Maserati hs dumped the diesel version of the Ghibli and replaced it with this – the new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid.

Instead of a V6 diesel, the Ghbili Hybrid comes with a 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine that started life in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta (but tweaked for Maserati) with a 48V mild-hybrid setup delivering 325bhp and 332lb/ft of torque.

There’s a small battery to store charge and belt-driven starter/generator to garner it by recovering energy under braking and deceleration, which is turned in to an eBooster to fill torque gaps.

The new mild-hybrid powertrain delivers 62mph in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 158mph – sent to the back wheels through an eight-speed ZF auto ‘box – and produces 25 per cent less CO2.

The looks of the Ghibli Hybrid come in for a bit of a titivate too, with a new front grille and some blue detailing, as well as an exclusive colour option – Grigio Evoluzione. Also in the mix is Maserati’s latest Android Infotainment with high-res 10″ touchscreen.

It’s a tentative step down the electrification route for Maserati, but the bolder moves will come with the arrival of the electric GranTurismo and GranCabrio next year.

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is now on sale in the UK, with prices starting at £58,220 and first customer cars due in September.