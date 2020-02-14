Maserati Ghibli Hybrid THIS year – ELECTRIC Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio in 2021

Maserati reveals a hybrid version of the Ghibli will launch this year, followed by electric versions of the Maserati Granturismo and Grancabrio in 2021.

Back in September, Maserati announced it was diving in to electrification and promised new hybrid and BEV models to be built in Italy in the hope electrification will be a route to sales success.

Now, Maserati is fleshing out its plans and timescales, which are pretty close to what we expected.

First up, and arriving this year, is a hybrid version of the Maserati Ghibli which is expected to come as a plug-in hybrid, although Maserati aren’t actually saying so.

But the proper BEV electrification will start in 2021, when Maserati deliver new versions of the Granturismo and Grancabrio as pure electric cars, although we still expect there to be a petrol option available as Maserati transitions to electric, probably an updated version of the 4.7 litre V8.

The Granturismo and Grancabrio EVs will be built in Italy, with Maserati investing £650 million at Mirafiori to cope with electrified models.

But it won’t be Mirafiori building the Alfieri supercar, instead that will be put together in Modena and come in both BEV guises and hybrid – and, we’d guess, a proper petrol option too. It is expected to arrive in production guise later this year.

Also in the planning is a new SUV to sit below the Levante.