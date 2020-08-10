Maserati Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo join the Levante Trofeo with Ferrari V8 power

Maserati launches Trofeo versions of the Ghibli and Quattroprte with 582bhp Ferrari V8, joining the current Levante Trofeo in an extended power range.

It’s just over a year since the Maserati Levante Trofeo went on sale in the UK, complete with 582bhp Ferrari V8, delivering Maserati’s answer to the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S.

With Maserati now heading down an electrified route we did think the Levante would be the only Maserati getting the Ferrari V8 Trofeo treatment, but Maserati has other plans.

Maserati has now revealed not one but two new Trofeo models, so you can now have the Ferrari V8 under the bonnet of both the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo.

Unlike the Levante, the Ghibli and Quattroporte send all that Ferrari power just to the back wheels through an eight-speed ZF auto and, assuming you have enough grip to get that power down through the back wheels, the Ghibli Trofeo will hit 62mph in 4.3 seconds and the Quattroporte in 4.5 seconds.

Both new Trofeo models get a new Corsa drive mode which firms up the dampers, opens the exhaust valves and delivers launch control, and there are added butch bits so the saloons look the party and a new set of 21″ alloys too. There’s also a new MIA with a 10.1″ touchscreen.

The Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo are now on sale from £103,890 and £126,890 respectively.