Maserati Grecale SUV TEASED ahead of debut in 2021 – and there will be an EV version too

The Maserati Grecale is teased as a new SUV from Maserati, due in 2021 and sitting beneath the Levante with both ICE and Electric versions planned.

The Maserati MC20 has just been revealed as a new halo supercar for the Maserati brand, but it’s not just a new supercar coming from Maserati but a new SUV too – the Maserati Grecale.

The Grecale (it’s named after a Wind, like may Maseratis) will sit below the Levante and will borrow a chunk of its underpinnings from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and looks to be aimed at the Porsche Macan as a prestige compact-ish SUV.

Not only will the Grecale be underpinned by the Stelvio, it will also be built alongside it at FCA’s Plant in Cassino, Italy, and will arrive in 2021.

Just like the MC20, Maserati are planning to deliver both ICE and Electric versions of the Grecale, although whether the EV version will arrive in 2021, or just the ICE models, we don’t know.

But one thing you can be sure of is that this isn’t the last we’ll see of the Grecale ahead of its debut; you can expect regular ‘teases’ as Maserati slowly release details of powertrains and more in the coming months.