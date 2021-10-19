Maserati Grecale SUV’s debut pushed back to spring 2022 – just like the Alfa Tonale

The Maserati Grecale, a new SUV from Maserati sitting below the Levante, will now debut in spring 2022 due to parts shortages.

The Maserati Grecale SUV has been on the way for a while as Maserati aim to add a smaller, and bigger-selling, SUV to join the Levante, and it was supposed to arrive on 16 November. But it’s not.

Just like the Alfa Romeo Tonale, which will now debut in the spring, Maserati has also pushed back the debut of the Grecale to spring 2022, citing the same supply-chain issues as Alfa.

Essentially an Alfa Romeo Stelvio under the skin, the Grecale is aimed at cars like the Porsche Macan as Maserati try to revive their fortunes, in much the same way as Porshe did some time ago, by churning out ‘premium’ SUVs.

There is an electric Grecale in the mix, but ICE models will be the mainstay, at least initially, and expected to be Maserati, not Alfa, lumps including the 2.0-litre turbo already seen in the Levante as well as a V6 for the top-end model.

With Maserati expecting SUVs to account for 70 per cent of sales by 2025, the Grecale is a big deal, so it makes sense to delay its debut and production until supply-chain issues are resolved and cars can actually be delivered to buyers.