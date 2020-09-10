Maserati MC20 Supercar REVEALED with 621bhp – and an ELECTRIC MC20 on the way

The Maserati MC20 arrives as a 621bhp supercar with new turbo V6 engine, with plans for an electric MC20, and Roadster versions, to come.

Maserati has a storied history and should, if all things were equal, still be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ferrari at the top of the Italian supercar tree. But it isn’t.

In recent years, despite umpteen ‘re-boot’ plans for Maserati, it’s become, no doubt through necessity, a maker of saloons and SUVs with a certain cachet but a long way from being able to look Ferrari in the eye. But that potentially changes with the arrival of this, the new Maserati MC20, as a Maserati supercar to challenge the likes of the Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren.

Built round a monocoque tub developed by Maserati and Dallara, the MC20 comes with a new V6 turbo petrol, but the carbon fibre monocoque has been built to allow electric and Roadster versions of the MC20, and they’re coming too.

Looking like a mid-engined Supercar should, the MC20 is smooth and sharp with no big wings and added mad aero bits, with a big trident in the simple mesh grille at the front, LED headlights flowing in to the wings, streamlined back end with horizontal LED lights, big carbon diffuser and twin tail pipes. It looks convincing.

The new twin-turbo V6 engine is said to be all-new (not derived from an Alfa V6?) producing 621bhp and 538lb/ft of torque sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box to the back wheels and good for 62mph in under 3.0 seconds and on past 200mph.

It boasts clever combustion with two chambers to increase power and improve economy, has double wishbones all round, Brembo brakes and a limited slip diff and weighs in at just 1,500kg.

Inside there’s plenty of carbon fibre, with seats, dash and door panels covered in a mix of Alcantara and stitched leather with blue highlights, with a 10.3″ infotainment and 10.3″ digital instrument panel.

The Maserati MC20 will be arriving in Maserati showrooms next year, and it will be followed by an electric version boasting very similar performance and a range of around 200 miles, with Roadster versions of both ICE and EV to follow. It’ll costs from £187,230.