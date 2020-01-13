Maserati Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli Royale Special Editions revealed

Maserati has revealed a special series Royale model available across V6 versions of the Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli with prices starting at £78,900.

Maserati has decided the New Year is the time to deliver a special series of models to get buyers in to showrooms, so they’re looking back at the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale to deliver ‘Royale’ versions of the V6 Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli Royale.

The Royale Special Series models will be available with Maserati’s V6 engines, 3.0 litre V6 diesel and 3.0 litre V6 petrol, and available in two unique green and blue colours – Blu Royale and Verde Royale.

The interiors of the three models are based on the GranLusso trim with Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ Cuoio or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather in Black/Cuoio, with high gloss inserts and ‘one of 100’ plaques so you know you’re in something a bit different.

Extra equipment includes Cold Weather, Premium and Driving Assistance Plus Packages, and just like the standard models they also get Maserati Touch Control for all main functions and an 8.4″ touchscreen, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Apple’s Siri for Apple users wanting voice control.

The order book for the total of 100 Royale models is now open – with first deliveries due in March – with the Ghibli Royale costing from £78,900, the Levante Royale from £85,300 and the Quattroporte Royale from £103,150.