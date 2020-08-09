Max Verstappen beats BOTH Mercedes to win 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Max Verstappen wins the 70th Anniversary F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, beating the Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas in to second and third.

It seemed likely Mercedes would dominate the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone just as they did at the British Grand Prix lastw eek. But that wasn’t factoring in Pirelli.

After a spate of punctures at Silverstone, Pirelli upped the hardness and tyre pressure of their tyres and in the process handed Red Bull an advantage.

Versastppen chose the hardest tyre to start the race, immediately passing Hulkenberg for third and chasing down the Mercedes on the ‘quicker’ medium tyres, and by lap 10 was on Hamilton’s tail.

The Mercerdes stopped for hard tyres on laps 13 and 14 but that didn’t make things any easier, and when Verstappen stopped from the front for a tyre change to medium on lap 26 he came out two seconds in front of Bottas, with a second stop just six laps later for a switch back to hard tyres – followed by Bottas – putting Hamilton briefly in front until he pitted too.

Hamilton came out behind Verstappen, Bottas and Leclerc, but his fresh rubber saw him pass Leclerc and Bottas in the closing stage to finish second, with Bottas and Leclerc behind him. But it was Verstappen, and Red Bull’s, win.

It was a great outing for Leclerc in fourth from a one-stop race, but another nightmare for Vettel who lost control of his car on the first corner, ended up at the back and finished 12th.

Behind the top four is was Alnon in the second Red Bull in fifth, Stroll and Hulkenberg in the Racing points in sixth and seventh, Ocon in the Renault in eighth, Norris in the McLaren in ninth and Kvyat in the AlphaTauri in the last points place.

The second place by Hamilton, and the fastest lap, keeps him at the top of the driver’s standings by 30 points, but it’s now Verstappen ahead of Bottas by four points.