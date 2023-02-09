Mazda 2 – the Ford Fiesta-competing, non-Toyota Mazda 2 – gets UPDATED

The Mazda 2 ICE model – the one that’s not a Toyota in Mazda clothes – gets upgraded for 2023 with more equipment and revised looks.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: the Mazda2 is a much better option than its sales figures would suggest; a worthy rival to the Ford Fiesta.

With the Fiesta going to the Ford graveyard in the sky this year, Mazda is up for grabbing a bigger share of the shrinking supermini market with a decent update for the Mazda 2 with more kit and new looks as well as a new model range.

Just to avoid confusion, this update is for Mazda’s own Mazda 2 with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, and not for the Mazda2 hybrid which is actually a Toyota Yaris in Mazda clothes.

The visual changes include a new front grille and headlights, and new bumpers and wheels – so regular facelift fodder – with a more colourful interior which now boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sat Nav, climate and cruise.

The new trim levels start with Centre-Line with 15″ alloys on to Exclusive-Line with 16″ alloys, both with a new decorative dash panel, with the Homura and Homura Aka models delivering a more sporty look with gloss black details, 16″ alloys and black honeycomb grille, with the Homura Aka model adding half-leather and heated steering wheel.

Power still comes from Mazda’s 1.5-litre engine in a choice of 73bhp, 88bhp and 113bhp outputs, with a standard six-speed manual gearbox and an auto option for the 88bhp version.

Mazda says the updated Mazda2 will go on sale in the spring, starting from £17,750 which, in the age of the £50k electric family hatch, sounds very reasonable. Although, in real terms, it’s still around £3k more than when the Mazda2 was updated in 2017.