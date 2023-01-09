Mazda CONFIRMS a Rotary-engined PHEV MX-30 incoming – a decade late

Mazda confirms that the electric Mazda MX-30 is about to get a rotary-engined range-extender plug-in hybrid version.

Mazda does like to plough its own furrow, most recently by delivering a big 3.3-litre diesel engine in the Mazda CX-60 when the rest of the car world is eschewing diesel and downsizing capacities, and historically by delivering rotary Wankel engined cars when the rest of the car industry couldn’t live with their shortfalls, although the last Wankel-engined Mazda, the RX-8, was retired in 2010.

Now, Mazda has announced it’s going back to the rotary engine to deliver a range-extender PHEV version of the Mazda MX-30, although we shouldn’t be too surprised as it’s been on the cards for a decade.

It seems the new Mazda MX-30 PHEV is Mazda’s answer to the short range of the MX-30 EV, which has a very modest 35.5kWh battery for a range of just 130 miles, and we’d expect the rotary range-extender to more than double that range.

Mazda says:

Faithful to its multi-solution approach to the global challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Mazda will introduce a new powertrain option for its MX-30 at the Brussels Motor Show 2023. Available on the European market from the spring this year the unique plug-in hybrid powertrain of Mazda’s compact crossover will feature an electric generator powered by a newly-developed rotary engine.

The new Mazda MX-30 Rotary PHEV will debut in Brussels on 13 January.