Mazda MX-30 R-EV PHEV REVEALED with Rotary Engine Range Extender

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV arrives to join the MX-30 EV as a rotary-engined range-extender PHEV costing from £31,250.

Governments across the world are in the process of forcing drivers and car makers to move from ICE cars to EVs, but if you’re not ready to go full BEV – and for most it’s just not affordable or practical – then a plug-in hybrid is a very sensible alternative, and Mazda has joined the PHEV party with a range-extender take on the Mazda MX-30 EV – say hello to the new Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.

Rather than mixing ICE and Electric powertrains to deliver a hybrid drive, Mazda has chosen to fit the MX-30 R-EV with a range-extender rotary engine to charge the battery to increase range.

The hybrid setup uses an 830cc Rotary engine as a generator for the 17.8kWh battery, with the car always driven by the electric motor and, with a 50-litre fuel tank, delivers a range of over 370 miles with no range anxiety.

From a full charge, the MX-30 can go up to 53 miles without firing up the Rotary engine, more than enough for the average daily use, with 167bhp on tap and emissions of just 21g/km, with three driving modes – Normal, EV and Charge – doing just what they say

Four specs for the MX-40 R-EV are available – Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line, Makoto and a limited run Edition R – with prices starting at £31,250 for the Prime-Line – the same as the EV MX-30 – rising to £37,950 for the limited run MX-40 R-EV Edition R.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK MD, said:

I’m really excited about the new MX-30 R-EV joining our electrified line-up in the UK this summer. A great example of Mazda’s challenger spirit, thanks to its unique technological approach, it’s a car that’s the perfect solution for customers who want an electric car for everyday usage but the flexibility to undertake longer journeys without the reliance on charging infrastructure.

The new Mazda MX-30 R-EV is now on sale with the first customer cars due in the summer.