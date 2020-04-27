Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Special Edition arrives in the UK

The Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Special Edition arrives as a limited run MX-5 with 16″ RAYS wheels, Piano Black mirrors and grey fabric hood.

We haven’t had a Mazda MX-5 ‘Special Edition’ yet this year, but Covid-19 problems or not Mazda has now put that right with the arrival of the Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Special Edition in the UK, a run of just 150 cars to keep virtual showrooms interesting until they actually get unlocked.

Now in to its fourth decade on sale, the MX-5 is still an appealing little sports car, still faithful to its roots and still selling. And, as with all MX-5 specials, the MX-5 R-Sport Special Edition offers a range of appealing upgrades to get punters to open their wallets.

Based on the 1.5 litre sports, the R-Sport Special Edition gets its standard equipment – including Nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise, Heated Seats and Climate – but adds in some specific Special Edition goodies.

They include Polymetal Grey metallic paint and a grey soft-top hood. gunmetal 16″ RAYS alloys, Piano Black Mirrors, grey fabric hood and burgundy Nappa leather seats with silver stitching.

Mazda UK MD, Jeremy Thomson, said:

I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers. With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.

The new Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Special Edition costs £27,700 and can be pre-ordered online with deliveries starting as soon as things start to have some sort of normality again.