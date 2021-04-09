Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture is the latest MX-5 Special Edition

Mazda launches its latest Special Edition MX-5 – the Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture – based on the MX-5 Sport with cosmetic tweaks. Costs from £27,615.

The Mazda MX-5 is probably the closest you can get to the ethos of 1960s British Sport Cars, offering affordable fun and driving thrills with modest performance and a licence to put a grin on your face despite the relative paucity of power.

Having been with us for more than three decades, the MX-5 continues to deliver regular ‘Special Edition’ models to peak interest, and as we haven’t had an MX-5 Special Edition since last year’s Mazda MX-5 R-Sport Special Edition it’s time for another. And here it is – the new Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture.

Essentially a titivated version of the 1.5 litre MX-5 Sport, it’s limited to just 160 units in the UK and costs from £27,615, a £1,260 jump on the MX-5 Sport on which it’s based.

For your extra money you get an exterior with Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint, grey fabric soft-top, 16″ alloys and silver door mirrors, and an interior with Light Stone Nappa leather and silver roll hoops.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK MD, said:

When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2021 Mazda MX-5, and now the Sport Venture, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.

The Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture is now on sale at Mazda’s UK dealers. And from Monday you can actually visit them.