Mazda reveals 100th Anniversary Special Edition models right across the range

Mazda is celebrating its centenary with 100th Anniversary Special Edition models of its entire range inspired by its first production car.

2020 marks 100 years since Mazda first came in to being, but it took 40 years for them to build their first car, with Mazda founder Jujiro Matsuda starting his business as a foundry before joining with the Toyo Cork Kogyo cork company, renaming the business Toyo Kogyo in 1927 and headed in to machine manufacturing and three-wheel trucks.

Mazda’s first car – the Mazda R360 – arrived in 1960 as a micro coupe (on the right in the picture above) complete with white body and red roof, and it’s that car which has inspired the new 100th Anniversary Special Edition models.

Originally planned for a reveal at Geneva before it was cancelled, Mazda has now rolled out the anniversary range in Japan for the Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-30, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-8, Mazda6, plus RF and Convertible MX-5, with a release in the UK later in the year.

In the UK Mazda will offer a 100th Anniversary Mazda MX-5 Convertible, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3, with perhaps 100th versions of the Mazda6 and Mazda CX-5 to follow.

All will come with Snowflake White Pearlescent paint jobs and burgundy carpets and leather along with 100th Anniversary badges inside and out, and the MX-5 convertible will also get a burgundy roof.

Full specs and prices for the 100 models of each coming to the UK will be released later.