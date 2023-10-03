Mazda2 Hybrid gets a facelift to make it a bit less Toyota and a bit more Mazda

The Mazda2 Hybrid – the Mazda2 that’s not really a Mazda – gets a facelift to make it more Mazda and less Toyota.

Maybe it’s just us, but when Mazda announced it was adding some electrical help to the Mazda2, we assumed it would mean fitting the ICE Mazda2 with a hybrid powertrain. But it didn’t.

Instead, we got a new Mazda2 Hybrid which was, apart from its badges, a Toyota Yaris Hybrid, selling alongside the ICE Mazda2. Which, to say the least, was confusing.

Now, although Mazda hasn’t decided to combine both flavours of Mazda2 in to one car, they have decided it’s time to make the Mazda2 Hybrid look a bit more Mazda and a bit less Toyota with a bit of a facelift.

So the facelifted Mazda2 gets a new front bumper and a new grille, with a new tailgate treatment which, says Mazda, gives the ‘Mazda2 Hybrid a fresh and independent look’ and a ‘more Mazda differentiated exterior design’.

When the new Mazda2 arrives next spring, it will come in a choice of Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line, Homura and Homura Plus trim options, rather than the current Pure, Agile and Select, to bring it into line with other Mazda models.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK MD, said:

The Mazda2 Hybrid is a popular addition to our line-up in the UK and we have good demand for the car in our dealerships and it’s great that from next March it will feature a greater element of Mazda exterior design personality.

No prices for the facelifted Mazda2 yet, but expect an increase over the current starting price of £23,730.