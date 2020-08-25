McLaren all new architecture for ELECTRIFIED Supercars revealed

McLaren reveals a new lightweight vehicle architecture to underpin its future electrified cars, with a PHEV McLaren Supercar expected in 2021.

McLaren may be going it alone in the realms of supercar makers by eschewing any prospect of a McLaren SUV – which may prove a stubbornly bad decision – but one thing it can’t ignore is electrification of its cars as legislation requires ever lower emissions, even from supercars.

So McLaren has been busy developing a new lightweight and flexible architecture to underpin its cars going forward, which has been developed and built in-house, but not in-house at Woking but at McLaren’s new Composites Technology Centre in Sheffield.

McLaren say the new architecture uses “innovative, world-first processes and techniques to strip out excess mass, reduce overall vehicle weight, while also further improving safety attributes” and it will underpin the new generation of hybrid McLarens, and transition to 100 per cent electrified cars.

Mike Flewitt, McLaren boss, said:

Our advanced expertise in light weight composites processes and manufacturing combined with our experience in cutting-edge battery technology and high-performance hybrid propulsion systems means we are ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified high-performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable.

This new architecture will arrive quite soon, with McLaren planning to deliver their first PHEV Supercar in 2021.