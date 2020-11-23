McLaren Artura ANNOUNCED as the name for McLaren’s new High-Performance Hybrid

McLaren Artura is confirmed by McLaren as the name for their new high-performance hybrid supercar, replacing McLaren’s current Sports Series.

It’s more than two years since McLaren announced its cars will be 100 per cent hybrid by 2025, and now we know the first of these new models will be the McLaren Artura.

Of course, we’ve already seen what we now know is the McLaren Artura in an ‘official spy’ image last month, but now we get a tease photo (above) of the Artura as McLaren confirm both its name and that it will arrive next year.

Not only will the Artura be a new McLaren for a new age, it will come with a new carbon fibre tub and a new plug-in hybrid with a new V6 at its heart, an electric motor and, it’s expected, a relatively modest EV range of around 20 miles.

Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO, said:

Every element of the Artura is all-new – from the platform architecture and every part of the High-Performance Hybrid powertrain, to the exterior body, interior and cutting-edge driver interface – but it draws on decades of McLaren experience in pioneering super-lightweight race and road car technologies to bring all of our expertise in electrification to the supercar class.

Expect a series of steadily more revealing updates on the Artura as we get closer to its arrival in the first half of 2021.