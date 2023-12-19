McLaren GT gets a titivate – and becomes the McLaren GTS

The McLaren GT – McLaren’s ‘Grand Tourer’ – gets a bit of a titivate and a bit more power for 2024 and becomes the new McLaren GTS.

When the McLaren GT arrived in 2019, McLaren declared it to be the ultimate ‘Grand Tourer, despite only a pair of seats and not much room for luggage, it was essentially yet another tweaked McLaren from its basic pot of car sauce.

We’d be surprised if McLaren made any dents in the sales of Bentleys or Aston Martins with the GT, probably only garnering sales from McLaren customers looking for something a bit more relaxed.

Now, McLaren is having another go at defining the GT with a raft of tweaks and a new name – the McLaren GTS.

Talk of Grand Tourers has now gone with the reveal of the GTS which now gets an extra 14bhp (626bhp) and a 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds, optional sports exhaust for a ‘raw’ soundtrack as well as unique calibration of steering, damping and ceramic brakes for a more ‘supercar’ feel.

There are also some new wheels on offer, Lava Grey paint, higher quality interior and the same portrait infotainment and driver display as the GT. Cosmetic tweaks include a new front bumper and bigger air scoops.

Michael Leiters, McLaren CEO, said:

The new McLaren GTS offers an unmatched blend of McLaren driving dynamics and performance, with refinement and practicality. When you want a true supercar driving experience, the GTS delivers that; when you want to relax on a longer journey of with luggage for a weekend away, the GTS is an ideal companion. This is a car that is true to McLaren’s racing DNA but with multiple layers of ability.

Now open to order, the new McLaren GTS will arrive with customers in the New Year. We’ll go out on a limb and suggest it’ll cost more than the GT’s current £168k.