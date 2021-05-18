McLaren MSO will paint YOUR McLaren in ‘Gulf’ livery. But why would you?

McLaren has revealed a McLaren 720S by MSO finished in historic Gulf livery to celebrate McLaren’s renewed association with Gulf.

McLaren has managed, until the arrival of the new Atura, to build a complete range of supercars using the same basic tub and engine ever since the MP12-4C arrived.

But despite the similarity in looks and basics across the McLaren range, they have manged to extract large lumps of extra cash from wealthy customers by flogging endless, and expensive, upgrades from McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

From delivering an ‘as new’ Mclaren F1 GTR to a McLaren P1 GTR MSO Senna Marlboro – and many, many more – MSO has given even those with extremely suspect tastes a way to spend their money in sackfuls.

Now MSO is back with a new offering – a ‘Gulf Livery’ makeover for your McLaren – and just to show what you’ll get they’ve arrived with a ‘Here’s one we did before’ 720S, duly Gulf-ified.

Using “technology partner AkzoNobel’s exhaustive pallet of premium automotive paint hues” (another promo to go with the huge Gulf promo), McLaren say it took 20 days to create, with racing blue and orange colours, Gulf-coloured calipers, blue and orange stitching inside and Gulf logos on the headrests.

Mike Flewitt, McLaren boss, said:

The 720S in Gulf colours celebrates two high-performance brands who draw on a deep automotive and racing history that have embarked on a new strategic partnership to excite customers and fans around the world.

We can only conclude that when you get silly rich you lose all sense of perspective, and are happy to fork out huge chunks of cash to advertise an oil brand by driving round in what looks like a McLaren with a tacky wrap.

Or maybe it’s just us who don’t get it?