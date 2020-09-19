McLaren Senna GTR LM pays tribute to the McLaren GTRs which DOMINATED Le Mans in 1995

McLaren reveals the McLaren Senna GTR LM, a run of five Senna GTRs to celebrate McLaren’s domination of the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In 1995, McLaren dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans with 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 13th finishes and later, to celebrate the achievement, they built five McLaren F1 LMs, cars which are now worth their weight in gold.

The F1 LMs were five road-going versions of the Le Mans GTRs – and all originally supposed to be McLaren Orange, although two were actually painted black for the Sultan of Brunei – and now, 25 years on, McLaren are back with a 25-year celebration car – the McLaren Senna GTR LM.

This time round, McLaren has chosen to go the track-only route for the LM cars by taking the track only McLaren Senna GTR and building five special versions, each with the livery of one of the 1995 Le Mans cars.

Each car has taken 800 hours to paint in original livery, and each gets a plaque with its ‘donor’ F1 GTR chassis number, names of the drivers and finishing position.

Other titivations include a 20bhp jump in power, a higher rev limiter pushing on 9,000rpm, OZ Racing wheels, some appropriate gold paint, special Inconel exhaust, unique LM steering wheel, gold flappy paddles and titanium pedals.

Buyers of the five cars will get to drive at Le Mans too, with each getting a VIP pass for Le Mans next year and getting the chance to blast round the circuit before the race, alongside the original F1 GTRs.

So, how much does the McLaren Senna GTR LM costs? As all five cars are already sold, McLaren don’t need to say, but it’s a fair bet they’re a chunk more expensive than the £1.3 million Senna GTR.