Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 adds 449bhp of AMG power to the new CLE

The recently launched Mercedes CLE Coupe, a replacement for both C-Class and E-Class Coupes, gets its first AMG model – the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53.

There doesn’t seem to be the appetite for sporty coupes there once was as everyone and his dog seems to prefer a high-riding SUV these days.

That explains why Mercedes has morphed the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe into a new model – the Mercedes CLE Coupe – which was revealed back in the summer and went on sale in the UK just last month.

Now it’s time for Mercedes to add a bit of extra firepower to the new CLE range with the arrival of the first CLE AMG model – the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53.

The new AMG CLE comes with a 449bhp six-pot plus a 23bhp ISG and 48V motor, with power going to all four wheels through a nine-speed auto ‘box, and hits 62mph in 4.2 seconds, with new four-pot front brakes providing extra stopping power. Also in the mix is rear-wheel steering and Mercedes Ride Control.

The AMG cosmetic titivations to make it stand out from regular CLEs are fairly subtle, including AMG grille, the wider track under wider wheel arches, 20″ alloys and quad tailpipes.

Inside the AMG CLE it’s much the same as the regular CLE models with a 12.3″ driver display and 11.9″ infotainment, with leather and AMG logos and AMG menu for the infotainment.

Mercedes hasn’t revealed prices for the CLE AMG 53 yet, but with the regular CLE 450 costing £73k, it’s likely to be £80k plus.