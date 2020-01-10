Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC UK Price and Specs announced – and it’s almost £50k

The range-topping Mercedes GLB – the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC – goes on sale in the UK with first customer deliveries in the summer. Costs from almost £50k.

The new Mercedes GLB – the baby G-Wagen wannabe – went on sale last August as Mercedes delivered to the market a pretty compact SUV with actual SUV styling, rather than the hot hatch on stilts styling we usually see in this segment.

That augers well if you want a family car that delivers more space, as the GLB is big enough to fit a third row of seats and the promise of seating for seven, although at least a couple will have to be pretty small.

But what if you fancy a GLB but want a bit more oomph? Well, Mercedes has that covered with the AMG GLB 35 – revealed shortly after UK pricing for the rest of the GLB range was announced – and it too now goes on sale in the UK.

Costing from a hefty £48,665, the AMG GLB 35 gets the familiar A-Class range 2.0 litre petrol engine, here delivering 302bhp to all four wheels through an eight-speed DCT ‘box, enough to get the family mover to 62mph in a mere 5.2 seconds, yet comes with official economy of 32.5mpg.

Standard kit for the GLB 35 includes MBUX with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control, 10.25″ digital cockpit and 10.25″ infotainment, DAB, Smartphone integration with wireless charging and Mercedes Me connectivity.

There’s also Adaptive multibeam LED headlights, Panoramic roof, 20″ AMG alloys, heated electric front seats, Burmester Sound and Driving Assistance Package.

Now on sale, the first customer AMG GLB 35s will arrive in the summer.