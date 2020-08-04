Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series costs MORE than an AMG GT R Pro and top-end Range Rover combined

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – the range-topping AMG GT and the return of Black Series Performance – costs from £335,000 in the UK.

The return of a Black Series Mercedes in the guise of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series a few weeks ago revealed a monster AMG GT with everything taken to the extreme. And we now know that include the price.

In the UK, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series costs a not insignificant £335,000 – 10 per cent more than in Germany – which is enough to buy the previous top-spec AMG GT – the AMG GT R Pro – and enough left over for a very top-end Range Rover. Still, the price is unlikely to be a barrier to anyone in the market for the Black Series. In fact, its ludicrous price may even be an incentive.

Still, you do get a road-legal GT3 for your money, with 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 good for 720bhp, complete with flat-pane crankshaft, new camshafts, exhaust manifolds and beefier turbos, with power going to the back whels through a modified seven-speed dual-clutch auto. And it’ll hit 62mph in 3.2 seconds.

There’s a massive, almost cartoonish, rear wing, carbon fibre coilover suspension, electronic adaptive dampers, carbon fibre bonnet, ceramic brakes and big holes for gulping air. Subtle it’s not.

Now on sale, the first customer Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series cars will arrive in the UK in the autumn.