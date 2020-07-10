Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series REVEALED in official video

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is revealed by AMG in an official video as the Black Series makes a return to the Mercedes-AMG range.

There have been a number of extreme Black Series models from AMG over the last 15 years – like the SL65 Black Series, the C63 AMG Black Series Coupe and the SLS AMG Black Series – but there’s been nothing new from AMG for some time.

But there have been rumours of a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series for some time and now, after an image leak earlier this week, AMG has stepped up to the plate and delivered confirmation that the AMG GT Black Series is real – and delivered a video to prove it.

What the Black Series video shows is that AMG hasn’t held back with the looks of the GT, throwing just about everything they can in to the mix and delivering a car that looks almost comically extreme.

The bonnet gets butch ribs, there are gaping holes at the front to swallow the copius amounts of oxygen needed, big front splitter, GT3 grille and wide arches, with front wheelarch openings to reduce turbulence and black contrast sections along the sills and bonnet.

But it’s at the back that the GT Black Series goes totally bonkers with a double-layer back wing – which looks to reach up from the base of the back window to the top of the roof – a quartet of tail pipes and a new diffuser.

AMG hasn’t let on what’s under the bonnet, but it’s likely to be the AMG 4.0 litre V8 turbo, which you can probably expect to deliver something north of 650bhp.

More when we get it.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Video