Mercedes-AMG GT PHEV with 800bhp TEASED as AMG’s answer to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

The new Mercedes-AMG GT PHEV with 800bhp – perhaps the GT73e – is teased ahead of a debut at the Munich Motor Show.

It’s more than four years since the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept arrived to preview a new four-door AMG GT to take on the Porsche Panamera, and it took another year for the clumsily-named production version – the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door – to actually arrive.

Now AMG is filling the missing link to the Panamera range by adding a new plug-in hybrid version – expected to be the GT73e – to tackle the Porsche Turbo S E-Hybrid. And it promises to be strong competition.

The GT73e, if that’s what it’s to be called, will use a version of the V8 in the GT63, which, in the GT63 S produces 639bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, and mate it to an electric motor adding an additional 200bhp and 268lb/ft of torque for a likely total output of around 800bhp and enough torque to tear a hole in time.

What does seem clear is that the PHEV setup is all about performance rather than economy or EV range, with a modest 6.1kWh battery, enough power for a performance hit when you need it but probably only enough to get you to the end of your road as an EV.

That PHEV setup should see the 0-62mph of the GT73e dip under 3.0 seconds, but the price you’ll pay is the asking price, expected to be over £150k before you bother the options list.

Mercedes are planning to reveal the GT73e PHEV online on 1 September before it moves off to the Munich Motor Show for its public reveal a few days later.