Mercedes-AMG One – AMG’s ‘F1’ Road Car – ready to head to the Nurburgring

Development of the Mercedes-AMG One – AMG’s F1-inspired Hypercar – is finally making progress, with testing about to move out to the Nurburgring.

It was January 2017 when the Mercedes-AMG Project One was revealed as a concept for a 4WD, 1,000bhp Hypercar with an engine form a Mercedes F1 car was revealed, and almost two years since Mercedes announced it will be the Mercedes-AMG One when production starts. But, despite promises it would be ready to roll by 2019, we haven’t heard much since.

But now, AMG say testing of the AMg One is progressing nicely, and they’ll soon be heading off to the Nurburgring to see what it can do. Which should be more than a little interesting.

The delay in turning the AMG Project One concept in to the AMG One road car has clearly been taking its 1.6 litre F1 engine and associated hybrid gubbins – that’s MGU-H and MGU-K heat and kinetic energy recovery – and making them work in a road car.

AMG declared:

The objective of reaching a new dimension of driving dynamics and performance for a road-going vehicle with the Project ONE and thereby setting a new milestone in automotive history is thus gradually drawing closer for Mercedes-AMG. The adaptation of a complete Formula 1 drive unit for a hypercar with road approval, which along with its impressive driving dynamics must also deliver perfectly in terms of everyday performance and be able to drive in all-electric mode, represented a tremendous challenge.

But AMG are clearly making progress and say they have got a handle on the AMG One’s complex interplay bweteen ist active aerodynamic components – like the louvres and big rear aerofoil – and testing of the complex powertrain has now moved from test stands to test tracks and, for the first time, using all the AMG One’s full 1,000bhp plus.

Now the AMG One is heading for the Nurburgring – which should yield some interesting lap times – and Mercedes say deliveries of the 275 AMG One’s should start next year.