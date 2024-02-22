Mercedes CLE Cabriolet prices and specs announced for the UK

The new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet goes on sale in the UK with prices from £52,995, a choice of four trim levels and four engine options.

It’s three months since the Mercedes CLE Coupe – a replacement for both the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe – went on sale in the UK and now, with summer beckoning, the soft-top take on the CLE – the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet – goes on sale in the UK.

Mimicking the original offerings for the Coupe, the Cabriolet comes with four trim levels and four engine options. Expect proper AMG versions to follow soon.

Whatever version of the CLE Cabriolet you opt for, you get a folding fabric roof which can open and close in 20 seconds at up to 37mph, 12.3″ instrument panel and 11.9″ infotainment which you can adjust to avoid glare, with the AMG Line models (from £52,995) getting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, wireless phone charging, keyless, heated front seats, adaptive headlights and 18″ alloys.

AMG Premium Line (from £54,745) adds sport suspension, 19″ alloys, bigger brakes, digital headlights and MBUX augmented reality, with AMG Line Premium Plus (from 58,745) throwing in 20″ alloys, 360 camera, climate seats and open-pore wood trim.

The top-end models are badged ‘Premier Edition’ and come with a Night Package, gloss black exterior trim, 19″ or 20″ alloys, unique grille, Nappa leather, carbon fibre interior trim and heated steering wheels.

Engine options start with the CLE 200 with a 210bhp mild-hybrid petrol, followed by the CLE 220d with a 194bhp 2.0-litre diesel, CLE 300 with 255bhp 2.0-litre petrol and four-wheel drive and CLE 450 with a 375bhp 3.0-litre six-pot.

All engine options are available across the whole range except the AMG Line models which are only available as a CLE 200, and prices top out at £76,765 for the CLE 450 4Matic Premier Edition.