Mercedes CLS UPDATED for 2021 with cosmetic tweaks and new diesel hybrid option

The Mercedes CLS – Mercedes’ original coupe-saloon – gets updated for 2021 with cosmetic tweaks, new diesel hybrid and limited edition model.

It’s now 17 years since the Mercedes CLS arrived as a Mercedes with a styling edge, sitting apart from Mercedes usual range of saloons and delivering us the world’s firts four-door coupe. Except it didn’t; that ‘First’ goes to the Rover P5, although the CLS is probably responsible for the current crop of four-door coupes – and even four-door coupe SUVs.

Now in its third generation – and having flogged more than 450k CLSs so far – Mercedes has decided it’s time for a bit of a facelift for the CLS with cosmetic tweaks, a diesel hybrid option and a new limited run model.

The cosmetic stuff consists of new front bumper with bigger air intakes, a bit more chrome, new 19″ alloys and black rear diffuser, with AMG Line models getting bigger front splitter, bigger sills, boot lid spoiler, new grille and 20″ AMG alloys.

Inside there’s a new Nappa leather steering wheel, a pair of 10.25″ screens (12.3″ if you spend enough) and new Designo options if you want to go daft.

On the oily side, the AMG CLS 53 get a bit of electrical assistance to deliver 429bhp from its 6-pot, and there’s a new CCLS 300d with 2.0 litre diesel and 48v integrated starter-generator good for 261bhp.

On top of the updates across the CLS range, Mercedes is also offering a limited-run 300 unit CLS Limited Edition to mark the facelift.