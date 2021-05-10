Mercedes Concept EQT previews the electric EQT MPV and new T-Class range

The Mercedes Concept EQT is revealed as a first look at the electric take on the upcoming Mercedes T-Class range of MPVs.

Mercedes already produces an electric people carrier – the EQV – but it’s a bit of a monster MPV – more like a mini-bus – aimed more at corporate ferrying than families wanting to lug its brood and stuff around.

But on the way is a new Mercedes range of MPVs – the Mercedes T-Class – and it’s getting its own electric version too which will be the Mercedes EQT. And it’s previewed by this – the Mercedes Concept EQT.

The T-Class, and EQT, are based on the Mercedes Citan commercial and developed with Renault, effectively making the T-Class and EQT a Mercedes take on the Kangoo.

The Concept for the EQT may be a bit OTT compared to the actual EQT when it arrives, but the big black panel pretending to be a grille, and the slim LED headlights, are likely to follow through to production, although the big wheels are likely to be less of a statement for the production model.

At 4945mm long, the EQT is smaller than the QQV, although it’s expected that in addition to this five-seat EQT there will be a LWB version with seating for seven, in a cabin accessed by sliding doors at the back, and a dash not a million miles away from Mercedes’ latest cars.

It’s probably going to be next year before you can buy the electric EQT – or its ICE-powered T-Class siblings.