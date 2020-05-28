Mercedes E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet updated for 2020

Mercedes updates the E-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Coupe, with styling tweaks, updated engines and tech improvements. On sale in the UK in June.

The Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet and Coupe have always been a stylish, and quite reserved, take on the four-door Mercedes E-Class saloon, and now, along with their four-door siblings, they’re in for a bit of a mid-life makeover which adds new styling, uprated engines and more technology.

In the looks department there’s a new ‘A’-shaped grille and new headlights, new paint options, new alloys, LED lights front and back, with the range-topping E53 getting the latest AMG grille, quad tail pipes and rear diffuser.

Regular engine options in the Coupe and Cabriolet consist of three petrols and a pair of diesels – with power between 192bhp and 362bhp – which make use of Mercedes’ 48V ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) in the nine-speed auto ‘box to deliver extra power when needed and improve economy and emissions. There are also 4WD options on some engines.

Sitting at the top of the new E-Class Cabriolet and Coupe range is the E53 (no, there won’t be an E63 Coupe or Cabriolet) with a 429bhp twin-trbo 3.0 litre, also with ISG, good for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds in the Coupe (4.6s in the Cabriolet).

The new Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet and Coupe go on sale in the UK later next month (June 2020).