Mercedes EQE electric ‘E-Class’ TEASED ahead of September debut

Mercedes teases their next electric model – the new Mercedes EQE – ahead of a debut at the Munich Motor Show in September.

We’ve recently seen Mercedes’ big plans for an electric future, revolving around new EV-specific platforms. But that’s not happening just yet.

Instead, Mercedes has been electrifying ICE platforms to deliver cars like the EQA and EQC, but it’s also got an EV-specific platform for underpinning the new Mercedes EQS.

That platform will spawn more models in the next year as Mercedes rolls out more EVs, and the next will be the Mercedes EQE, an EV version of the Mercedes E-Class which, just like the EQS, will be a standalone model with its own underpinnings.

Ahead of the Munich Motor Show in September (which replaces the Frankfurt Motor Show), Mercedes is teasing the EQE’s arrival with the usual dark image (above).

Mercedes doesn’t have too much to say about specific specs and powertrains – although some will be shared with the EQS – but do want us to know that it “will showcase with the EQE how sporty and comfortable an electric business saloon can be“.

In terms of how it looks, you can expect it to be styled in a similar way to the EQS – with an interior almost identical – but with a more sporty look.

The EQE won’t be the only Mercedes EV on show in Munich, with the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV and a Mercedes-AMG take on the new EQS both making their first appearance.