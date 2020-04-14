Mercedes EQE – Mercedes’ Electric ‘E-Class’ saloon – spied on video

The Mercedes EQE – Mercedes’ ‘middle child’ EV sitting below the electric EQS – out winter testing ahead of a debut expected in 2022.

Mercedes’ plans for a range of electric cars is a bit different to most other car makers in that it’s planning a range of electric cars which mimic the size and hierarchy of its current range, but as separate models sold alongside their ICE counterparts.

We’ve already seen the Mercedes EQC as an electric counterpart to the GLC, and Mercedes has revealed the EQS as a concept with plans to deliver it alongside the next S-Class, not in place of it.

Sitting below the EQS, and probably aimed more directly at the Tesla Model S than the EQS, will be the Mercedes EQE, and it’s been caught on video out winter testing ahead of a 2022 debut.

In fact, there’s a few EQEs in this video, and although they’re camouflaged we can see the design is likely to be a scaled-down version of the EQS, with wheels pushed out to each corner – giving a longer wheelbase and more space for batteries – a steeply raked windscreen and an almost coupe-like roofline.

Underpinned by Mercedes’ new MEA electric platform – like the EQS – the EQE is expected to come with 4WD – and electric motor on each axle – and power is likely to exceed that seen in the EQC (402bhp) as is the range at up to 370 miles.

The new EQE will be built in Germany alongside the EQS, as well as in China, but its debut is at least 18 months away.

Electric Mercedes EQE Winter Testing Video