Mercedes EQS EV interior revealed ahead of next month’s debut

The Mercedes EQS, a production take on the Mercedes Vision EQS Concept, previews its interior ahead of the car’s expected debut in April.

Mercedes, just like every other premium car maker, is busy turning EV, although its efforts to date have been about electrifying existing models. But that’s about to change.

Following on from the Mercedes Vision EQS Concept we saw in 2019, Mercedes is pushing on with the Mercedes EQS as a production model, which we expect to see next month (April 2021).

But rather than electrify the new S Class, Mercedes is building the EQS on the EVA2 Platform designed for EVs and selling it alongside the new S Class, promising a range of some 435 miles.

Ahead of next month’s debut, Mercedes has taken the warps off the interior, and although it’s quite S Class, as you’d expect, it does come with the (option) of Mercedes new MBUX Hyperscreen, complete with a vast 1410mm screen width, eight CPUs and 24GB of RAM.

It encompasses a pair of 12.3″ displays at each end – one for driver, one for front passenger – with a 17.7″ screen in the centre all behind a single pane of curved glass, with both haptic and force-feedback for the (virtual) switchgear giving both sensed feedback and sensing pressure and uses AI to predict what you want to do next.

On top of the impressive Hyperscreen there’s also a new HEPA filter to filter out nasties, a ‘Power Nap’ function which closes windows and blinds, reclines the seats whilst playing calming noises and adjusts Climate and ambient lighting to soothe.

The default setup for the EQS is to waft silently, but if you want a change of ambience you can choose one of three soundscapes which adapt to your driving, with Silver Wave, Vivid Flux and Roaring Pulse creating sounds they competently describe.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Office, said:

With our EQS, we have created a completely new, future generation of luxury cars. Based on our style of sensual purity, we create desire by combining a beautifully seductive sculpture with the most progressive proportion. Key features such as the ‘one-bow’ design and a holistically integrated, highly reduced and seamless styling gives the EQS its sporty and progressive look. That’s what sets it apart from any other vehicle we have ever created – that’s what makes our EQS so extraordinary.