Mercedes EQS gets a dusting of S-Class and more range for 2024

The electric Mercedes EQS gets a bit of an update for 2024 with a more powerful battery, a dusting of S-Class and improved range.

We’re not entirely sure that the Mercedes EQS is exactly a runaway success for Mercedes thanks to a big price tag, horrible depreciation and a pear-shaped silhouette it’s hard to love.

Of course, there is stuff to like such as very impressive range – thanks to a slippery shape and 108kWh battery – and a cosseting interior. But now it’s time for the EQS to get a fairly substantial overhaul for 2024.

Having tweaked the EQS since it arrived, the current update is the biggest so far, in the process gaining a more energy-dense 118kWh battery which takes up the same space as before and increases range – in the EQS 450+ – to an official 510 miles. But expect something in the 300s in the real world.

Mercedes is also addressing the health of the brakes in the EQS by allowing the brakes to periodically engage to keep them free from rust as they get used infrequently thanks to aggressive recuperation. This is yet to come, apparently.

To try and address the bland nose on the EQS, Mercedes has borrowed bits from the S-Class design to give the gloss panel ‘grille’ some chrome strips and stuck a three-pointed star on the bonnet of Business Class models, and on the inside, there’s added chrome around the air vents, piping on the rear scatter cushions, reclining rear seats to allow more headroom and the MBUX Hyperscreen as standard fit across the range.

A heat pump is now standard fit too (as it should be), 4Matic models get auto decoupling of the front motor depending on the situation and the recuperation levels increase.