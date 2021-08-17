Mercedes G-Class with V12 Brabus titivation up for sale – for a paltry £920,000

A Mercedes G-Class by Brabus – the Brabus V12 900 – complete with 6.3-litre V12 engine, is up for grabs for a whopping £920,000.

The Mercedes G-Class may have started life as a military vehicle, but over time it’s evolved into a lifestyle statement – although retaining its off-road chops – and the latest G-Class moves further down that line with its much improved on-road manners.

Despite its workhorse roots, the G-Class is far from a cheap option, with the latest G63 starting from around £150k, although there have been more expensive versions, like the old G65o Landaulet which cost around £500k.

That G650 came with a V12, but the arrival of the latest G-Class has seen the end of the G65 V12, although Brabus has had a solution for buyers who really can’t live with a paltry V8 in their G-Class when only a V12 will do with their G V12 900.

It’s a couple of years since Brabus announced the G V12 900 as a run of 10 G-Class, with a 6.3-litre V12 good for 888bhp, 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and on to 174mph, Widestar Body Kit, Coilover Suspension, 24″ alloys and much Brabus fettling, all for the absolute bargain price of £667,000.

We’re not entirely sure how many G V12 900s Brabus managed to flog, but now one has turned up at a car dealer in the Netherlands with an asking price of £920,000.

Now we understand limited-run specials like this do cost a bit, but it’s really hard to see how a Brabus G-Class – even with a V12 – can be worth the original £670k, never mind the whopping £920k now being asked.

Or, to put it another way, the price of a sextet of new G63s, or an octet of 5.0-litre Range Rovers.

Source: Autoblog.nl