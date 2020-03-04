Mercedes GLA, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake plug-in Hybrids arrive – with NO surprises

Plug-in hybrid versions of the Mercedes GLA SUV, CLA saloon and CLA Shooting Brake arrive with the same PHEV powertrain as the A-Class and B-Class.

Are plug-in hybrids the best route to eventual BEV dominance, or are they simply and over-complicated way to deliver cars which will help car makers deliver lower average CO2 emissions thanks to the daft testing regime still delivering completely unrealistic economy and emissions figures?

Whichever side of that fence you are on, if you’re a company car driver there are certainly tax advantages for a PHEV – even if there is no longer a taxpayer subsidy – and if you do just a handful of miles a day – and can live with driving like a sloth – then you could probably treat a PHEV as a BEV, apart from longer drives. Or if you want to drive normally.

Now, following a tease a couple of days ago, and following on from the A 250e and B 250e, Mercedes has extended its PHEV powertrain to the GLA SUV/Crossover, CLA Saloon and CLA Shooting Brake. But there are no surprises with the new PHEV offerings.

All three ‘A-Class’ models use the same 1.3 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, and electric motor and 15.6kWh battery to deliver 215bhp, although there are slights variations in economy, performance and range due to size and slipperiness.

The most economical is the CLA promising 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and a BEV range of 43 miles, then the CLA Shooting Brake at 6.9 seconds and 42 miles and finally the GLA at 7.1 seconds and 40 miles, with all promising daft economy of 156-201mpg.

Expect the CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA PHEVs to go on sale in the coming weeks.