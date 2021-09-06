Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS SUV as Maybach look to beat Bentley and Rolls-Royce to EVs

The Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS SUV is revealed as Mercedes takes Maybach electric, aiming to beat Bentley and Rolls-Royce to EVs.

We know there’s a Mercedes EQS SUV on the way, because Mercedes told us so (as well as an EQE SUV), and as a range-topping SUV it has to spawn a luxury Maybach version to feed the appetites of Chinese and American plutocrats. And here it is – the Mercedes-Maybach Concept EQS SUV, albeit only in ‘Concept’ guise for now.

It looks like Mercedes has plans for the production EQS SUV by 2023, which should help them beat Bentley and Rolls-Royce to the target of delivering a proper ‘Luxury’ model to mop up sales from young, woke mega-rich buyers.

Mercedes has given no details of powertrains for the EQS SUV, but don’t be surprised if it’s the same EV setup from the AMG EQS with up to 750bhp, but all wrapped up in a big SUV, although with the same platform, and plenty of Maybach baubles.

That, certainly in the concept, means a panel for the grille aping Maybach’s normal glitzy grille, Maybach lettering on the bonnet, loads of chrome and huge 24″ alloys. Oh, and two-tone paint, of course.

Inside it’s all pretty much EQS as a starter, but with Maybach-specifics for the Hyperscreen, rose gold splattered around and, in the back, a fridge and a pair of heavily contoured seats.