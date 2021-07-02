Mercedes-Maybach S-Class UK prices and specs – costs from £162,390

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class goes on sale in the UK with prices starting at £162,390 for the V8, rising to £204,375 for the V12 First Class.

Mercedes may have failed to successfully resurrect the Maybach brand to take on Rolls-Royce, but they’re still determined to use the Maybach badge to grab a piece of the market from cars like the Bentley Flying Spur with the Maybach-badged Mercedes S-Class.

Having revealed a new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class at the back end of last year, it’s now going on sale in the UK with a choice of V8 or V12 powertrains, 4MATIC 4WD and prices starting at £162,390 for the ‘entry-level’ Maybach S 580, rising to £204,375 for the Maybach S 680 First Class – a chunk more than the equivalent Flying Spur.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 580 comes with a 4.0 litre V8 good for 496bhp (and an additional 20bhp from EQ Boost) and 516lb/ft of torque, enough to waft the Maybach to 62mph in 4.8 seconds, with the 6.0-litre V12 S 680 Maybach producing a more substantial 604bhp and 664lb/ft, good for 62mph in 4.5 seconds. All models have 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto ‘box.

As you’d expect, the spec for the Maybach S-Class models is extensive and includes next-gen MBUX, Rear Entertainment, MBUX Interior Assistant, Augmented Reality HUD, digital TV, 12.8″ OLED media, Burmester Sound, 20″ Maybach alloys, Rear Seat Comfort Pack, Nappa Leather, Comfort Doors and rear-axle steering (on the S 580).

Despite the extensive spec, you can also have the S 580 as a ‘First Class’ model for an extra £14,635 (the S 680 only comes as ‘First Class’, natch) adding 21″ Maybach multi-spoke alloys, wireless headsets, picnic tables, rear-axle steering, design backrests in wood, Champagne flutes, and rear fridge.

If you want to spend more you can add Two-Tone paint jobs (for the ‘proper’ Maybach look) for an extra £13,600 or Exclusive Nappa leather design pack for £28,000.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is now on sale in the UK with first customer cars due in the autumn.

So, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class or Bentley Flying Spur?