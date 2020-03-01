Mercedes tease new plug-in Hybrid versions of the GLA, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake

Mercedes is teasing new plug-in hybrid versions for the Mercedes A-Class range with GLA SUV, the CLA Saloon and the CLA Shooting Brake Estate all going PHEV.

We’re assuming Mercedes’ tease for new plug-in hybrid versions in the A-Class range should have been aimed at the now cancelled 20202 Geneva Motor Show. But Geneva Motor Show or not, we have a trio of new plug-in hybrids for the Mercedes A-Class range on the way as Mercedes does what it can to reduce its average CO2 emissions.

Late last year we had the arrival of the first small plug-in hybrids from Mercedes with the 250e Plug-in Hybrid versions of the A-Class and B-Class, and now we’re about to get what we assume will be the same powertrain option extended to the GLA SUV, the CLA Saloon and the CLA Shooting Brake Estate.

Assuming the plug-in hybrid powertrain for the CLA and GLA are the same 250e setup as the A-Class and B-Class, then that means a 1.3 petrol engine good for 158bhp and 184lb/ft of torque mated to an electric motor hood for 101bhp and 221lb/ft of torque for a combined usable output of 215bhp and 332lb/ft of torque. Which should make them lively off the line.

In the A-Class Hatch that’s enough to get to 62mph in 6.6 seconds and an official range of up to 43 miles and an 80 per cent charge in 25 minutes. The GLA and CLA should deliver similar figures.

Expect a reveal of the CLA and GLA plug-in hybrids this week.

Mercedes GLA, CLA and CLA Shooting Brake Tease Video