Mercedes Vision AVTR Concept – it’s an ‘Organic’ future look at Mercedes

Mercedes reveals the Vision AVTR Concept at CES as an organic look at a Mercedes future, inspired by and created with the team behind the Avatar film franchise.

Mercedes has teamed up with the creators of James Cameron’s Avatar film franchise to create a Mercedes Concept – the Mercedes Vision AVTR Concept – which is organic and connects with users to allow them to feel the world around them. Really.

The AVTR Concept (it stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation) draws inspiration from the Na’vi people of the film and their connection to the flying Banshee to act as a living organism, with a central controller ‘reading’ your palm and taking you, virtually, to a distant land.

The styling and lighting on the concept mimic those of the Na’vi homes, with seats, dashboard and flooring using stuff like ‘Vegan’ Dinamica and Karuun Wood (it’s made from Rattan), form influenced by waves and flowers, no steering wheel thanks to autonomous tech and a hologram interface.

Even the tyres are imagined as ‘balloons’, and the concept can crab sideways for maximum agility (can it do a tank turn?), and there’s a set of 33 bionic flaps at the back which look like reptile scales and deploy to alter the body’s aerodynamics to suit.

The powertrain is imagined too, with a 110kWh graphene organic battery – devoid of rare earth metals – driving 470bhp electric motors with a range of 435 miles.

What were Mercedes smoking when they came up with this?