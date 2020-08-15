Mercedes want you to know how SPECIAL the interior of the new Vision EQS-inspired S-Class is

As the reveal of the new Mercedes S-Class draws closer, Mercedes are back with more information and teases, this time interior tech and design.

The Mercedes S-Class may not be Mercedes’ best-selling car, no great surprise as it sits at the top of the Mercedes range as the flag-bearer for the marque, but it is vital for the halo it casts on every other Mercedes, from lowly A-Class to bonkers G63.

The S-Class also has a reputation for leading on technology where other follow – in time – and Mercedes is trying to ensure the new S-Class – due to be revealed in September – doesn’t falter on that reputation.

To whet appetites for the new S-Class, Mercedes has been busy divvying up information for a few months on what to expect, and now it’s time for a look at the new S-Class’ interior.

Despite the insistence by Mercedes that the new S-Class and the electric EQS will be different cars – sharing the range-topping stage – it’s clear the new S-Class interior takes more than a little from the interior of the Vision EQS, especially the rising portrait-shaped infotainment screen flowing up from the centre console to sit in front of the clean striped dash.

A new air filtration system promises more ways for the Energising Comfort suite of stuff to help you relax and be comfy, and the new seats are approved by Germany’s Healthy Back campaign complete with new massaging bladders closer to the surface to hit the right spot, you can have speakers in the headrest and even a pillow to use as a neck-warmer.

That new rising infotainment comes with OLED tech and haptic feedback and you can get a plethora of information on an augmented reality HUD which turns the windscreen is something akin to a giant information screen and aid, with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ tech now understanding more natural commands and even functioning as a Mercedes ‘Alexa’.

Back seat passengers aren’t ignored – as you’d expect in an S-Class – with up to three screens with content that can be accessed by each individual’s Mercedes Me account – and shared to other screens if desired – as well as voice recognition and gesture control for stuff like the rear sun blind.

The new Mercedes S-Class is clearly going to be a technical tour de force. All will be revealed next month, although we ‘re pretty sure Mercedes will be back with more before then.