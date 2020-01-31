Mercedes X-Class Pick-up will be AXED in May

The Mercedes X-Class Pick-up – Mercedes Nissan Navara in posh clothes – will be axed in May as Mercedes decide to call time on its Pick-up adventure.

The Mercedes X-Class Pick-up only arrived in the UK in October 2017 but now, just over two years since it launched in the UK, it’s being axed. And not just in the UK, but axed full stop.

We reported last summer that Mercedes has already lost faith in the X-Class after less than two years on the market, and that they were planning to axe it. And now Auto Motor und Sport has confirmation from Mercedes that is the case, and the X-Class will cease production in May 2020.

With a big price tag and essentially a Nissan Navara under the skin, the X-Class has proved just too expensive for buyers, and plans to build itr in Argentina for the South America proved impossible, with Mercedes saying “the price expectations of the Latin American customers have not been economically viable“. Far too expensive, in other words.

In markets where Mercedes has sold the X-Class the sales figures have been underwhelming, with just 16,000 sold in its first full year – 2018 – and fewer still in 2019.

Now those in need of a posh pick-up (or ‘suckers’, as a VW boss called them) will have to look elsewhere, or do what they should have done in the first place and buy the enormously cheaper Nissan Navara. It’s the same pick-up, after all, just without the bolt-on ‘Posh’.